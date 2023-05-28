Onigbinde Readies Doma United For Federation Cup Quarter-final Victory Over Rangers

Doma United head coach, Akinade Onigbinde has suggested that their Federation Cup quarter-final match against Rangers has the potential to make or break Doma United’s season.
The gaffer stated that his team is ready to win the game, Sunday.
The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met during the NPFL season and both teams failed to make the cut into the Super 6, but the gaffer emphasized that things will not remain the same this time.
“Our match against Rangers today is a season decider for us,” Onigbinde said.
“We are focused and ready to record victory in this tie. We met close to the end of the season, and the game ended in a 0-0 draw, but today’s game is fight to finish.”