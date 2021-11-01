Onazi’s Denizlispor snatch point in home draw, Olanare features in Erzurum win

In the lower division in Turkey, Onazi Ogenyi featured for just over an hour as Denizlispor ground our a point against Kocaelispor on Sunday.
Denizlispor were a goal down inside the opening 5 minutes at the Denizli Atatürk Stadyumu.
South Africa’s Dino Ndlovu scored the game’s opener, but the strike was cancelled by Oguz Yilmaz (78′) for the hosts.
Onazi, who made his seventh league appearance for the side since joining from Zalgiris, was subbed off 16 minutes after the interval.
The result leaves Denizlispor in the bottom half of the 1. Lig table with 11 points from 10 games, but they stretch their unbeaten run to three games.
Olanare’s Erzurum beat Balikesirspor
Aaron Olanare and Abraham Nwankwo clashed over the weekend in the Turkish division 1 when Erzurum BB hosted Balikesirspor.
Olanare lead the attack for the hosts while Midfielder Nwankwo was deployed in a deep defensive role for the opposition.
Both started the game, but neither managed to stay on the pitch for the entire duration.
The game was decided by two first half goals, Aly Malle (23′) and Eren Tozlu (41′) for Erzurum, while Halil Colak (67′) netted what would count for a consolation.
Good win for Inainfe’s Istanbulspor AS