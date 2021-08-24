Onazi seeks Truce with Denizlispor fans after rejoining club He quit Acrimoniously

A year after leaving Denizlispor, midfielder Onazi Ogenyi has returned to the club in the TFF 1. League.
Onazi made the dramatic U-turn to the Turkish side on a free transfer and the deal was announced at the weekend.
The 28 year-old Nigeria international signed a one-year contract with the option of a further year.
A rift between the player and club had forced him to leave, it was reported that it had been over a financial dispute.
But in his Instagram post, the midfielder sued for a truce even with the fans.
A post on his IG read:
I’m back. It’s time to fix it. Everyone, fans, management and players should come together for the love of this great club. Let it be owned. See you at the end of the season.
