Onazi ruled out for 10 days with groin injury

Denizlispor midfielder Ogenyi Onazi is set to spend a couple of days on the sidelines after picking up a muscle injury.

Onazi who joined the Roosters in the January transfer window on a one-and-the-half year deal, copped the injury in the 1-1 draw with Gozetepe earlier this month.

The combative midfielder was subbed off for Ismail Aissati in the eight minute after feeling some discomfort in his groin.

“I suffered a small groin pain and I did not want to aggravate it that was why I asked to be replaced,” he told Sports Extra.

“I’m gradually getting better but will be out for some days, say 10 (days).”

The Nigeria international has already missed the game against Konyaspor and looks set to miss Saturday’s home clash with Kayserispor.

He has made four appearances for Mehmet Özdilek’s team thus far and willhope to make a return against Kasimpasa in a fortnight.

Denizlispor is currently placed tenth with 24 points after 21 games and are four points adrift of European places.