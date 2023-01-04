Onazi Ogenyi’s Remo Stars Picture sparks Transfer Rumors

Onazi Ogenyi has been training with NPFL side Remo Stars, as the team prepares for the kick off of the new league season.
Onazi was pictured in the Remo Stars practice session on recently in Ikenne as the players received instructions from the Coach, Daniel Ogunmodede.
The sighting have left several tongues wagging, as fans wonder now if the 30 year-old would sign up to play in the League.
However, those hopes will be dashed because the Midfielder is only back home for the holidays and keeping fit as the Serie D is currently on break.
The former SS Lazio man now plays in the Italian fourth division with Casertana.
Casertana played their last Serie D game in December 21 and resume hostilities in the league on January 8.
As for Onazi, whose contract with the side runs out this June, he has made 11 appearances for Falchetti.
