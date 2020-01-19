Onazi Gets Denizlispor Debut against Galatasaray

Onazi Ogenyi got his much awaited debut for Denizlispor on Sunday away against champions Galatasaray in the Super Lig.

Onazi who joined Denizlispor after he was released by Trabzonspor this month, signed a one year-and-half deal to move to the Denizli Atatürk Stadium.

He was left out of the matchday squad to face Trabzonspor last Thursday, in what could have been his debut, but the Nigeria International was handed a starter’s spot on Sunday.

However, he probably did not have the sort of the impact he would have hoped for in his first game.

The midfielder was booked in the 29th minute, his side trailing 1-0 and it got worse after the break.

Former Chelsea and AS Monaco Forward Radamel Falcao struck to double Galatasaray’s lead in the 57th minute.

19 minutes into the second-half and Onazi was withdrawn, he played only 64 minutes.

Denizlispor eventually score, but the hosts held on for a 2-1 victory. Henry Onyekuru missed the game and Jesse Sekidika got a four-minute cameo.

Inter Milan Target Moses out for Fenerbahce, Olanrewaju Fires Blank

Victor Moses was out of the Gaziantep trip and missed Saturday’s 2-0 win with a hamstring problem, but Kayode Olanrewaju featured for the entire duration for the hosts.

Olanrewaju is Gaziantep FK’s top scorer in the league with 8 goals, however on Saturday at the Gaziantep Stadyumu, the Nigerian couldn’t find his scoring boots.

He fired blanks, while Max Kruse (51′) and Vedat Muriqi (90+2′) put Fenerbahce in the driving seat and eventually secure all three points.

Fenerbahce climbed to the top four in the table while defeat halted Gaziantep’s run of five-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Azubuike Okechukwu benched in Basaksehir Victory

In another game in the Turkey Super Lig, Azubuike Okechukwu was an unused substitute for Basaksehir as they cruised to a comfortable 4-1 win over Yeni Malatyaspor.

Okechukwu who has made 12 league appearances this season is on loan from Egypt Premier League side Pyramid FC.

On Saturday the midfielder watched from the bench as his former side were hammered.

The Nigeria international helped Malatyaspor gain promotion to the top flight two seasons ago.

On the day, Edin Visca opened the scoring inside 22 minutes before former Chelsea and Senegal International Demba Ba struck, five minutes, later to double the lead.

Irfan Kahveci then scored a third (34′) and Mahmut Tekdemir (41′) added the fourth for the host to see them close the half in complete control of the game.

Just one goal was in the second half and it came through Adis Jahovic for the visitors, and it served as just consolation.

Basaksehir who narrowly missed out on the league title last season, to Galatasaray SK are back in the race for this term.

They are currently placed second behind Sivasspor and separated by a single point, though the latter have a game in hand.