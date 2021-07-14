Onazi ends UEFA Champions League goal drought

Ogenyi Onazi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League qualifier second leg match against Linfield at Windsor Park. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Ogenyi Onazi scored his first Champions League goal goal since 2015 as FK Zalgiris defeated Linfield 2-1 on Tuesday night and 5-2 on aggregate to progress from the Preliminary Round.

Onazi featured in both games and will hope to help the Lithuanian side into an historic group stage berth.

 

The midfielder scored late in the first half to make it 2-0 to the visitors, but will get a yellow card just before the break.

 

He was substituted in the 78th minute as Zalgiris held on to starve off a late Linfield comeback, with nine men.

Ezekiel Henty also featured for Slovan Bratislava who progressed on the night.

 

Zalgiris will next face Hungarian side Ferencváros in the second qualifying round of the competition.

