Onazi Confident of Super Eagles Return

Ogenyi Onazi is hoping for a return to the Super Eagles following his recovery from an Achilles tendon injury which saw him spend a year on the sidelines.

Onazi, 27, recently returned to full fitness and made his first appearance of the season in Trabzonspor’s 2-0 defeat to Basel in the Europa League back in December.

The former Lazio man missed Nigeria’s bronze-winning 2019 AFCON campaign but has set his sights on making a return to the national team.

“Yes of course…I am working towards that. I am back fully, and I hope to be back in the national team and settle down with my team mates before the next games,” he told Sports Extra.

“This is because first of all, representing my country is a pride for me and a privilege and I don’t want to take it for granted.”

“It’s a honour because it’s not everyone who has the opportunity to play for their country and in as much as I can still play for my country, I will give my best for the country.”

‘‘We have a whole lot of new and younger players who are coming up doing very well. This is what we want. The most important thing is what we do well for the national team.”

“Struggling for position is not my thing. As you know, my coach who is there (Gernot Rohr) knows my quality. What he says to me is that ‘Onazi when you tell me you are ready, we are going to play.” That’s the most important thing,” he concluded.