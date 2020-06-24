Onazi Clears Air over Relationship with Rohr amidst Super Eagles Call up Snub

Onazi Ogenyi says his relationship with Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr is great and he is targeting a return to the Super Eagles squad.

Onazi has been out of the Eagles since suffering a serious injury that ruled him out of the 2019 African cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 27-year-old returned to full fitness back in December 2019, but wasn’t listed in Nigeria’s squad to face Sierra Leone in a double header 2021 Afcon clash back in March, before the fixtures were postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While some reports attributed his recent omission from the squad to break down of relationship with Gernot Rohr, Onazi who last featured for Nigeria against Seychelles told footballlive that his relationship with the Eagles Coach is “fine” and he’s focused on winning back his place in the team.

“I was injured that’s why I wasn’t in the national team. I speak with the coach sometimes, and I also congratulated him on his new deal, but you can’t be speaking to the coach all the time, because my job is to play.

“And when I’m doing that pretty well, I’m sure I will be back in the team again,” He told footballlive.

Onazi who plays as a central midfielder for Turkish club Denizlispor, has earned 51 caps for Nigeria and was integral part of the squad that won the 2013 African cup of Nations in South Africa.