On Fire! Onuachu puts four past Charleroi

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu has continued his red hot four for KRC Genk and fired himself to the top of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League scoring charts, after netting a haul in his side’s 4-1 victory against Charleroi on Friday night.
The four-goal feat makes Onuachu the first player to score four goals in a single match for Genk since 2003, with the Nigerian forward accounting for 12 goals in 13 appearance this season already.
He scored the first from the spot as he assuredly converted to put his team in the lead after just 10 minutes of play, 25 minutes after Onuachu reacted quickest to score a close range header from Tresor Ndayishimiye’s perfectly lofted cross.
Charleroi pulled one back in the second half but Onuachu wasn’t done, he turned in Joseph Painstill’s low drive, tucking home behind goalkeeper Herve Koffi for his third in the 71st minute.
The game headed to injury time, and fans would rightly be forgiven to think the game was over, but not Paul Onuachu rose highest to send a power bullet header into the bottom right corner to score with the last kick of the game and got the match ball.
Genk now have a ten point advantage (43) over second-placed Antwerp (33), but the lead can be cut to 9 points if Antwerp win their game in hand.