Omonia Nicosia cut Shehu Abdullahi off for Next Season

Shehu Abdullahi has left Omonia Nicosia, two years after joining the Cypriot club side.

Abdullahi made 50 league appearances for the club and won the title in his first season.

Last term, the Nigerian closed the campaign with a silverware, lifting the Cypriot Cup.

However, the 29 year-old was deemed surplus to requirement for the new season and failed to secure a fresh contract after the expiration of his last deal ran out in May.

In his farewell message to the Club and its fans Abdullahi celebrated the “memories” and ending the long trophy drought.

He tweeted:

I am honoured to play for Omonia, in two years we have been able to create history.

For decades titles were missing in Omonia and I am glad in two years, we won three titles & restored the pedigree of the club.

This is not a goodbye message, but to say we will see in the future.

I appreciate the management, coaches, backroom staff, and my teammates for the amazing memories we shared.

The message continued:

To Omonia fans, I appreciate your support and love, I had an amazing memories.

Wishing Omonia success in future endeavours.

The former Kano Pillars will be hoping to find a new club before the new season.