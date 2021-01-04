Omojesu vows to lift Sunshine Stars

Omojesu Ogunniyi says his match winning goal against FC Ifeanyi Ubah is a motivation to do more for the team.

The midfielder curled in a perfect free-kick from the edge of the area, in the 9th minute of the encounter to hand the Owena Waves their first win of the league season.

Omojesu almost joined Enyimba last year, but Sunshine Stars decision’s to keep him at Ondo State Sports Complex is proving to be the right one.

Speaking to the media after the game, said he was excited with the winner.

He stressed that he love’s playing for the club and hopefully he can get better in subsequent matches.

“Am very excited for the goal and our first win of the season. I believe I can do better . I love this jersey and this club (Sunshine Stars), reason I will always give my best here.”

Sunshine next face MFM FC in matchday three at the Soccer Temple on Sunday.