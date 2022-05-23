Omeruo’s Leganes will decide Almeria’s La Liga fate

Kenneth Omeruo’s Leganes will decide the fate of Almeria playing in La Liga next season when the sides clash in this season’s finale.

Almeria are tied on points (80pts) with leaders Eibar after 41 round of matches, but Valladolid are also in contention and could makes the title chase a three horse race.

In their last game, Rojiblancos sealed a stoppage time leveler against Alcoron to earn a point in the 1-1 draw at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos.

On the cusp of defeat after Giovanni Zarfino’s 81st minute goal, Almeria needed a response and Armau Puigmal Martinez stepped up to save their blushes.

It Could have been Martinez’s most important goal this season, and he stepped up when the team’s top scorers Umar Sadiq and Largie Ramazani needed help.

Sadiq and Ramazani have a combined 25 goals in the league, but on the day neither was in their element.

They will regroup and return this weekend at Estadio Municipal de Butarque against 12th placed Leganes.

A win guarantees Almeria’s return to La Liga next season regardless of the outcome of results elsewhere.