Omeruo’s Leganes denied by Burgos CF despite 24 shots on goal

Kenneth Omeruo played all 90 minutes in Monday night’s LaLiga 2 match between Leganes and Burgos CF at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.
The match ended goalless and Leganes are without a win two games into the new league season, not the kind of start Omeruo and his teammates had hoped for.
Leganes were on the front foot for the most part in the game and registered 24 goal attempts but only managed to get six on goal.
View this post on Instagram
Asier Garitano’s men also had 71% ball possession to the visitors 29%.
Assist for Umar Sadiq in Almeria 2-1 win against Real Oviedo
Sadiq Umar got an assist in Almeria’s 2-1 win against Real Oviedo in LaLiga 2 at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos over the weekend.
Umar is more likely stay at Almeria beyond the current transfer window with the club yet to received a suitable offer for the 24 year-old Nigerian.
So far after two rounds of matches in the new league season, the Young forward has a goal and an assist.
In the match against Real Oviedo, he set up Jose Lazo for the host’s first (5′) before Lucas Robertone scored in added time of the first-half to give them a comfortable lead.