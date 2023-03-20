Omeruo’s Arrival Swells Number of Defenders in Super Eagles Camp

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
123
Kenneth Omeruo.(Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images)

CD Leganes defender, Kenneth Omeruo has arrived at the camp of the Super Eagles, Monday.

Omeruo becomes the latest Player to join the Super Eagles camp for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea-Bissau, and it brings the total number of players in the Abuja to 11.

The 29 year-old CB joins Kevin Akpoguma, Semi Ajayi, Daniel Bameyi as the only Defenders available to head Coach Jose Peseiro for the team’s first training session.

Peseiro invited 23 Players for the double-header qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau, only 11 are currently in camp.

More of the invitees are expected to join the squad on Monday and quite likely in the early hours on Tuesday.

