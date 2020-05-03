Omeruo Targets Exclusive Class of Super Eagles Centurions

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo said it would be a great achievement for him to earn 100 caps for the national team.

Omeruo, who has 52 caps for the Super Eagles, has been a regular under current Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr.

Meanwhile current Super Eagles assistant coach Joseph Yobo and former goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama are the only players who have played over 100 games for the three time African champions, Omeruo however believes there are several factors limiting players from reaching a century for Nigeria.

“It’s really a great a achievement for a player to make 100 appearances for Nigeria, because there are great talents in Nigeria.”

“I think it’s its also difficult to play that amount of games for the national team , because we have different coaches coming in, changing the team and invite other players,” he told footballlive.

Omeruo, who made his Super Eagles debut against Cape Verde in January 2013, hopes he can match both Yobo and Enyeama’s record of 101 caps for Nigeria.

“I would have made about 80 appearances if I played all the qualifiers and also considering the games that I was on the bench, so but it’s about the the manager and if the player is lucky with injury.

“Of course it will be a great achievements for me to reach that number, but like I said it’s not in a player’s hands,” he told footballlive.

Omeruo has represented Nigeria in four major tournaments, including two African cup of Nations, in 2013 and 2019, where he won gold and bronze medals respectively.