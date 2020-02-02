Omeruo Scores first ever Leganes Goal to Spark Comeback Win over Sociedad

The over 12,000 fans at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque chorused chants of Kenneth Omeruo! Kenneth Omeruo!! after the Center Half struck a 49th minute leveler to spark a come back win for Leganes in their Primera División match against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Omeruo fired home a low drive from the edge of the box and into the bottom right-hand corner of the goalkeeper as Lega pushed to overturn a first-half deficit.

Javier Aguirre’s men were behind inside the opening 20 minutes of the game through Alexander Isak.

Leganes trailed in the first half on possession, but there was shortage of attacking intent for Los Pepineros as they pelted the Sociedad goal.

Of the seven attempts made though only two was on target forcing Alejandro Remiro to provide answers. Two more shots were off the target and the Sociedad defence stood resolute beating (blocked) away three shots.

But the hosts only had to wait for five minutes after the restart for the leveler to come and it was their Nigerian CB with the answer.

Making his 15th league appearance this season, Omeruo scored his first ever goal for the relegation battling club.

That wasn’t his only contribution in the game though, and he laced it with three interceptions, one block an aerial battle won.

His Back line teammate Chidozie Awaziem was also busy on the day. He made two attempted tackles, an interception and won two aerial battles.

The Nigerian duo formed part of a five man defence as they welcomed seventh placed Real Sociedad.

The match winning goal would later come and from the bench through former Real Madrid midfielder, Óscar Rodríguez Arnaiz.

His superb free kick in additional time beat the wall and Remiro in goal for the visitors.

It was a well worth victory for Aguirre’s men who returned to winning ways as the club moves to 18 points, with hopes of surviving the relegation very much alive now.