Omeruo happy to end 2019 on a winning note

CD Leganes defender, Kenneth Omeruo has commended his side for ending 2019 with a win following Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Espanyol in the LaLiga.

Javier Aguirre’s side has endured a terrible year following a series of poor result which has seen them sit bottom of the table.

However, Omeruo and his compatriot, Chidozie Awaziem starred for the relegation-threatened side as they grabbed their third win of the campaign last weekend.

Reacting to the victory, the Nigeria international took to social media to praise his team after ending the year with a win and a clean sheet.

Three points and a clean sheet – best way to end the year. We continue together,” he posted on Instagram

Omeruo will make his 12th league appearance when Leganes take on Real Valladolid on January 3, 2020.