Omeruo glad to help Leganes beat Almeria

Kenneth Omeruo said he’s glad to help Leganes Beat Almeria in their Spanish Segunda B game on Wednesday.

Omeruo scored a 95th winner to seal a 2-1 victory for the Cucumber planters at home against.

Striker Sodiq Umar gave Almeria an ideal start to the game, when he netted the opener after eight minutes.

Borja Bastos bagged the equaliser for the home side, three minutes after the restart, before Omeruo turned the game on its head with last kick of the game.

Speaking to the club’s media after the match, the former Center back said he’s glad they came out tops, despite the lack of adequate preparation before the match.

“I’m very happy with this game because, it’s a very important game for us, you know, and then we have to keep improving and we have to keep good rhythm going.”

“We didn’t have enough time to prepare for this game, but the coach did a lot of work for us and told us to get close to them before the ball, even before the goals, we have to keep going it shows that we work really hard to get the win today.”

On his last minute winner,which also happened to be his first goal of the season, an elated Omeruo said:

“I just had the instinct to keep running and try to reach the ball. I will have to watch the clip again to remember how it happened”