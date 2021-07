Center back Kenneth Omeruo has reportedly informed Leganes, that he desires to leave the club this summer.

Omeruo is hoping to secure a move to a team in the top divisions and doesn’t want to spend another year in the Segunda Division.

The Nigeria international moved permanently to Leganes from Chelsea in 2019 after a year-long loan spell.

However, his second year at the club ended in a disappointing campaign as they suffered relegation from La Liga.