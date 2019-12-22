Omeruo, Awaziem star in Leganes win over Espanyol

Super Eagles duo Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem were both on parade for Leganes in the 2-0 win over Espanyol in their Spanish LaLiga clash on Sunday afternoon.

Omeruo and Awaziem were both impressive and played the duration of the game at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

Awaziem however entered the referee books in the 68th minute for a rash tackle.

Meanwhile, Martin Braithwaite 11th minute strike and Youssef En-Nesyri’s effort in the 54th minute gave Leganes the maximum points.

The win sees Leganes maintain their 19th position on the La Liga table with 13 points after 18 games.

The Super Eagles’ duo will hope to play starring roles when Javier Aguirre’s men visit Real Valladolid on the 3rd of January, 2020 for their next game.