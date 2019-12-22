Omeruo, Awaziem combo secures win and cleansheet for Leganes

LEGANES, SPAIN - DECEMBER 22: Kenneth Omeruo of Leganes and Facundo Ferreyra of Espanyol during the Liga match between CD Leganes and RCD Espanyol at Estadio Municipal de Butarque on December 22, 2019 in Leganes, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

There was a Nigerian Force in the heart of the CD Leganes defence as they battled Espanyol in their La Liga relegation scrap on Sunday at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

Kenneth Omeruo in only his second game in December since he returned from injury, paired Chidozie Awaziem as Javier Aguirre’s men keep their first clean sheet under the new Manager.

 

Goals from Martin Braithwaite (11′) and Youssef En-Nesyri (54′) secured a second win for the Mexican Coach as Lega go on a three-game unbeaten streak in the league.

 

 

However they remain in the relegation zone after the last game of the year, 13 points in 18 games and in 19th position.

