Omen! Paderborn Bundesliga Fate on Tenterhooks After Collins is Sent Off

Jamilu Collins was sent off for in Saturday’s Bundesliga match between Paderborn and Freiburg at the Schwarzwald-Stadion.

Collins had only returned to action after serving a suspension for accumulated yellow cards and missed one game in the process.

On Saturday, he was given his marching orders in the 59th minute after a second booking for tripping an opponent, He picked up the initial caution in the first half.

🗣 #Baumgart: „Die Jungs haben heute einen guten Job gemacht. Wir hatten viel unter Kontrolle und haben auch in Unterzahl mutig nach vorne gespielt“ | #SCFSCP #SCP07 pic.twitter.com/y0rfdCuSMG — SC Paderborn 07 (@SCPaderborn07) January 25, 2020

Paderborn, who are 17th in the log, did hold their own to defeat seventh placed Freiburg 2-0.

Goals from Christopher Antwi-Adjei (48′) and Abdelhamid Sabiri (84′), the latter from the spot secured maximum points for Steffen Baumgart’s men.

Meanwhile, for Collins it was the first time he was sent off in a competitive game since joining the German side.

He moved to the Benteler Arena in 2018 when the club was in the third division, and he maintained a decent disciplinary record.

In fact, he only previously received a red card in the professional career, since moving to Europe, way back in 2015.

The Nigerian was on the books of NK Krka in the Slovenian Prva Liga.

That season, the club finished bottom and was relegated, he then moved to the top division in Croatia.

Ajayi sent Off in FA Cup win Over West Ham

One of the most uncommon sights in football! is how to describe Semi Ajayi getting sent off on Saturday in the FA Cup fourth round match against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Ajayi was sent off late on (72′) in the game following a second booking, but with a man less, the visitors held on to their 1-0 lead to win.

The Center Half entered the Referees book in the first 45 minutes in what was a feisty affair, with a combined 17 fouls committed by both sides.

Making only his first Cup appearance for the Baggies this season, the Nigerian could only wish for a different turn of events.

It was his first sending off in a competitive football since 2012, after he left Charlton Athletic to pursue a pro career.

The 26 year-old has not made any statement since the game, but Manager Slaven Bilic praised his side’s performance, particularly after going a man down.

I can’t be any more proud, I can’t be prouder they’ve done everything. It was a complete performance. It was great defending when needed especially when we went one man down.

First half the way we passed the ball and what sums it all up is that the half time I came and said the only thing am not happy about is the result, and we were winning one nil, but it could have been more.

But we believe we wanted to come here on a front foot, we wanted not just to enjoy it, we wanted to go through to have a proper game, but also to enjoy it and that’s what we’ve done.

And so, a great performance from the lads to be fair.

“It was a complete performance. I can’t be prouder of the players.” Watch Slaven’s post-match interview in full over at https://t.co/CZ5IBrutPq 💬#EmiratesFACup | #WBA pic.twitter.com/RgoLatzwcV — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 25, 2020

Meanwhile, West Brom progressed in the FA Cup and will await their fifth round opponent when the draw is conducted on Monday.