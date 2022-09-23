Olowookere, 21 Players set for Turkey tour enroute FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.

The head coach of Nigeria’s U17 Women’s NT, Flamingos, Bankole Olowookere has named the 21 players set to represent the Country at the 2022 World Cup in India.
The list led by team captain Alvine Dah-Zossu, midfielder Taiwo Afolabi and striker Opeyemi Ajakaye includes 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 5 midfielders and 5 attackers.
Coach Olowookere is set to leave no stone unturned as the players jet off for a 10-day training camp in Turkey on Monday, 26th September before leaving for India on the 6th of October.
Nigeria is in Group B and will open its campaign against Germany in Goa on October 11 (4 pm Nigerian time), before squaring against New Zealand and Chile to wrap up the group stage fixtures.
Full List of Players invited:
Goalkeepers: Faith Omilana; Linda Jiwuaku; Jessica Inyiama.
Defenders: Olamide Oyinlola; Josephine Edafe; Comfort Folorunsho; Miracle Usani; Tumininu Adeshina; Blessing Sunday; Alase Attervall; Immaculata Offiong.
Midfield: Chidera Okenwa; Blessimg Emmanuel; Mary Aderemi; Bisola Mosaku; Taiwo Afolabi.