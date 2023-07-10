Olisema Ekene joins NPL Newcomers on Permanent Deal

Newly promoted Premier League side, Sporting Lagos, have completed the deal to sign Warri Wolves captain, Olisema Ekene permanently.
Ekene was on loan at Sporting Lagos and impressed in the NNL Super Eight tournament that saw the team seal promotion into the Nigeria Football League.
The player signed a two-year, and will earn ₦400k monthly after rejecting an offer worth ₦650k a month from former champions, Rivers United as exclusively reported by brila.net.
The centre-back impressed last season for Warri Wolves and was instrumental in the team’s run to the latter stages of the Federation Cup, where they lost to eventual winners of the tournament, Bendel Insurance in the semi-final.
He joined Sporting Lagos in a move that would see him only play for them in the NNL Super 8 as they vied to pick a promotion ticket into the NPL.