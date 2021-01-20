Oliseh praises Wilfred Ndidi after super-goal against Chelsea

Former Nigeria Midfielder and Coach Sunday Oliseh has lauded Wilfred Ndidi for his impressive display in Leicester City’s victory against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Ndidi has transformed into one of the most talked about defensive midfielders in the premier league, due to his effective performances at the top level.

He was at his very best against Chelsea at the King Power stadium, scoring a cracking goal with his left foot to give the Foxes the lead.

Oliseh tweeted:

Extremely pleased for Naija’s own Wilfred Ndidi for the exceptionally impressive performance he put up vs Chelsea. played simple, effective, and showed personality.

The 24-year-old has now netted three league goals against Chelsea alone since moving to the premier league in 2017.