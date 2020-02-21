Oliseh backs Dennis for big European League move

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Sunday Oliseh believes Club Brugge’s forward Emmanuel Dennis has what it takes to excel in any of the European top leagues.

Dennis, 22, put on a spectacular showing in his team’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 clash on Thursday.

The Super Eagles star opened the scoring in the 15th minute to get his side off to a flying start at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

However, his strike was cancelled out by Anthony Martial in the 36th minute but the Nigerian was a constant threat to United’s defence all through the match.

Reacting to the encounter, Oliseh hailed Dennis for his qualities, describing the versatile forward as a joy to watch.

“He is Extremely talented, fast, technical, strong and scores goals!”he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

“Always a pleasure to watch our Nigeria’s own Emmanuel Dennis play for Brugge. Man. U’s defence-line can testify. He is definitely knocking on the door of the big leagues.”

Dennis has scored eight goals across all competitions this season, including five efforts in the Belgian First Division A.

He will hope to maintain his excellent form when the Blue-Black take on Sporting Charleroi in a league clash on Sunday.