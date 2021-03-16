Olise in Championship TOTW, Kalu’s Injury Update and Sadiq Umar Fires Blank

English championship side Reading FC have hailed the performance of Michael Olise after another brilliant display earned him a championship team of the week spot for the second consecutive week.

Olise earned his first national team invitation by Nigeria’s Manager Gernot Rohr.

The 19 year-old was named in the squad for this month’s AFCON qualifiers.

However, he was named only in the standby list which means he may not get the chance to make his international debut.

Olise is also eligible to represent France, whom he has played for at the U18s.

Almeria 0-0 AD Alcorcon : Sadiq Umar fires Blank

Meanwhile in Spain, two Nigerians were in action on Monday as Sadiq Umar led the line in the attack for Almeria in their goalless draw against Kelechi Nwakali’s AD Alcorcón in the Spanish Segunda division.

Umar could not find the back of the net. Nwakali was also in action for 81 minutes while lasted the entire duration of the match and got a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Samuel Kalu suffers Thigh Injury

In France, Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu suffered a recurrence of a thigh injury in their 3-1 loss at the over Dijon.

Kalu replaced in the 16th minute in the encounter. The injury update comes as a blow for Gernot Rohr, who named the 23-year-old in the Super Eagles 24 man squad for the AFCON qualifying fixtures against Benin and Lesotho, on March 27th and 30 respectively.

Also in France, Lorient striker Terem Moffi has stated that he’s motivated by Victor Osimhen’s feat in the French Ligue 1 after scoring 8 goals so far in his debut season.

The Nigerian forwards enjoyed similar paths after their initial meeting in the country’s U-17 set-up, with stints in the Belgium First Division A before they moved to France.