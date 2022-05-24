Olisa Ndah reacts to CAF Confederation Cup Heartbreak

Days after the CAF Confederation Cup heartbreak for Orlando Pirates, CB Olisa Ndah and his teammates return to action in the PSL as they’ll look to finish the season strongly.
These were so the thoughts of Ndah, who penned a “Thank You” message to fans of Akwa United and the travelling Fans who were that Godswill Akpabio Stadium last weekend for the unflinching support.
The Player’s message read in part:
My greatest of thanks goes out to all Akwa United supporters who came through to the CAFCC Final in Uyo to support my team. It was a pleasure to play the beautiful game at home in front of you all.
— Olisandah6 (@olisandah6) May 23, 2022