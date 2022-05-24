Olisa Ndah reacts to CAF Confederation Cup Heartbreak

By
Adebanjo
-
0
118

Days after the CAF Confederation Cup heartbreak for Orlando Pirates, CB Olisa Ndah and his teammates return to action in the PSL as they’ll look to finish the season strongly.

These were so the thoughts of Ndah, who penned a “Thank You” message to fans of Akwa United and the travelling Fans who were that Godswill Akpabio Stadium last weekend for the unflinching support.
The Player’s message read in part:
My greatest of thanks goes out to all Akwa United supporters who came through to the CAFCC Final in Uyo to support my team. It was a pleasure to play the beautiful game at home in front of you all.

Olisa Ndah left Akwa United at the end of last season, after helping the team win its first ever NPFL title.
He joined Orlando Pirates, where he immediately became starter and has been an important Player in the team this current campaign.
The Buccaneers reached the Confederation Cup final where they lost 5-4 on penalties after playing a 1-1 draw through Extra-time against Moroccan side RSB Berkane.
Later today, Tuesday evening in the PSL, and will host Maritzburg United at the Orlando Stadium.
They’re currently seventh on the standings with games in hand that could see them break into the top three if they pick all available points.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here