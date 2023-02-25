Olisa Ndah nears Return from 3-month injury

After being on the sidelines for three months, Orlando Pirates centre-back, Olisa Ndah, has expressed his excitement about his return from Injury.

The CB’s injury has kept him out of action for more than three months, missing the Soweto Derby last October, but it has now been confirmed that Ndah has begun full training with the team and will be reintegrated into the first team as he nears full match-fitness.

“During that period it was not easy for me, but I thank God for my family and friends they are always there for me.

“I thank the club physio, they did a great job, my colleagues suppose to start training before me but my progress shows that I’m improving and I’m really happy that I’ll start playing again.

“My motivation was my family because I always speak to them and they are always there to encourage me and it really helped me a lot,” he said.