Old Social Media Posts reveal John Ogu’s bond with Late Mum

Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu has lost his Mother.

On Monday, Ogu tweeted, “Worse day of my life”, a message that would later be revealed, by the Nigeria Football Federation, to suggest the passing of the footballer’s mother.

Worse day of my life 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) January 25, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with @NGSuperEagles midfielder @ogujohnugo following the passing of his Mom. May her gentle soul rest In peace. — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) January 25, 2021

In 2018, after the Summer World Cup in Russia, the Nigeria international posted a picture of himself with his Mother.

Last June Ogu tweeted about his Mother’s health condition, “All I pray 4 today is to see my mum healthy. Difficult for her bt I trust God so much to help us.”

All I pray 4 today is to see my mum healthy. Difficult for her bt I trust God so much to help us . He has always be helping us 🙏🏻. My tweet is 4 everyone out there who want to give up in life jst because they going thru a lot . Today might be tough bt your tomorrow will be great — John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) June 16, 2020

In another tweet, He relived his difficult childhood and how much of an inspiration she was to the family.