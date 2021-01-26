Old Social Media Posts reveal John Ogu’s bond with Late Mum

John Ogu reportedly lost his Mother. She suffered from an ailing health, the footballer hinted last year. Credit | IG (ogu30)

Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu has lost his Mother.

On Monday, Ogu tweeted, “Worse day of my life”, a message that would later be revealed, by the Nigeria Football Federation, to suggest the passing of the footballer’s mother.

 

In 2018, after the Summer World Cup in Russia, the Nigeria international posted a picture of himself with his Mother.

 

Last June Ogu tweeted about his Mother’s health condition, “All I pray 4 today is to see my mum healthy. Difficult for her bt I trust God so much to help us.”

 

In another tweet, He relived his difficult childhood and how much of an inspiration she was to the family.

