Old Social Media Posts reveal John Ogu’s bond with Late Mum

Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu has lost his Mother.
On Monday, Ogu tweeted, “Worse day of my life”, a message that would later be revealed, by the Nigeria Football Federation, to suggest the passing of the footballer’s mother.
Worse day of my life 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔
— John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) January 25, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with @NGSuperEagles midfielder @ogujohnugo following the passing of his Mom. May her gentle soul rest In peace.
— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) January 25, 2021
In 2018, after the Summer World Cup in Russia, the Nigeria international posted a picture of himself with his Mother.
Last June Ogu tweeted about his Mother’s health condition, “All I pray 4 today is to see my mum healthy. Difficult for her bt I trust God so much to help us.”
All I pray 4 today is to see my mum healthy. Difficult for her bt I trust God so much to help us . He has always be helping us 🙏🏻. My tweet is 4 everyone out there who want to give up in life jst because they going thru a lot . Today might be tough bt your tomorrow will be great
— John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) June 16, 2020
In another tweet, He relived his difficult childhood and how much of an inspiration she was to the family.
I’m grateful to God for all he has blessed me with . Thinking about when my mum be selling food on the street and people get jealous of her that they had to pour Kerosine in her stew just to make all difficult for her and her Children but we never gave up .
— John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) June 16, 2020