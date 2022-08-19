Olayinka, Usor suffer stunning defeat in Europa Conference League

Peter Olayinka and Moses Usor were both in action for Slavia Prague on Thursday as the Czech side slumped 2-1 to Rakow in their first-leg Europa Conference League playoff.

Olayinka and Usor were also on the pitch for the duration of the game, but couldn’t forestall a defeat.

Rakow took the lead in the 29th minute through Ivan Alvarez and led until the hour mark.

The visitors responded on the hour mark, leveling up when Tomas Holes struck, but the outcome changed again a minute later when the hosts restored their lead.

Fran Tudor grabbed what proved the match winner for the Polish club, handing them only a slim advantage heading into the return leg at the Fortuna Arena in Prague.

Speaking after the game, Prague head Coach Jindřich Trpišovský said, “We conceded from a situation that we prepared for.

“It determined the flow of the rest of the match. We managed to get back into the game but our behaviour before the second goal was foolish. There is a lot to be done next week.”