Olayinka Improves European competition Goals Record in Slavia Prague win over OGC Nice

Peter Olayinka celebrated wildly after he netted his second goal of the Europa League campaign, one that also gave Slavia Prague the lead in an eventual 3-1 victory at the Allianz Riviera on Thursday night.

Olayinka headed home from a corner kick in the 64th minute to restore the visitor’s lead three minutes after Amine Gouri cancelled Ondrej Lingr’s 14 minute opener.

The 25 year-old has now scored twice this season in the competition, one more than he has done in any campaign.

His first goal, a lone strike, in the 1-0 victory against Bayer Leverkusen came in his first game in the competition this term.

So far this season the Nigeria international has bagged 4 goals in 10 appearances in all competitions.