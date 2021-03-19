Olayinka Fired Up as Slavia Prague reach Europa League Quarter-final

Seyi Alao
Peter Olayinka celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Rangers and Slavia Praha at Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images)

Peter Olayinka is delighted to help Slavia Prague reach Europa league quarter-final and hope the team continues to believe.

Olayinka scored the opening goal as Slavia Prague defeated Scottish champions Glasgow Rangers 2-0 in the second leg of the round of 16 fixture on Thursday.

 

The Super Eagles forward powered in a header in the 14th minute, before Niko Stanciu secured the quarter final berth for the Czech giants.

 

Reacting to his performance, Olayinka says he hope his goal lifts everyone at the club as they move to the crucial stage of the competition.

 

“I hope my goal will motivate everyone. It will give us a lot of energy for the next games.”

 

Slavia Prague manager Jindřich Trpišovský also give kudos to the boys for a job well done.

 

“It was a tough game, some of the tackles were over the line, but we had gone through similar ones. During the break I told my players that we had to hold on, be disciplined. Unfortunately, Koli [Ondřej Kolář] could not avoid the tackle.”

