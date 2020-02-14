Olawoyin sent out big warning to Rangers ahead of NPFL second stanza

Rangers new talisman Ibrahim Olawoyin has advised his teammates not to get carried away with their new fine form.

The Flying Antelopes moved out of the relegation zone for the first in eight weeks when they slightly edge visiting Jigawa Golden Stars in Nigeria professional football league rescheduled game on Wednesday.

Dauda Madaki scored the only goal of the game to wrapped up an impressive week for for Salisu Yusuf and his wards .

While speaking through the Club’s social handle ahead of the second stanza of the season, Olawoyin opined that the team must keep their head down and take it game as they comes .

Ibrahim:”We are taking every game as it comes. No need to start thinking about two matches at the same time” pic.twitter.com/IznKraHh3u — @RangersInt’Ifc (@rangersint) February 13, 2020

“We are taking every game as it comes. No need to start thinking about two matches at the same time” Olawoyin said.

Olawoyin assisted Rangers only goal against Jigawa Golden Stars.