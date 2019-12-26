Olawale counsel NFF on Beach soccer suspension move

Former beach soccer national team captain Isiaka Olawale has counseled the Nigeria Football Federation on what they should have done instead of opting to suspend participation at international level in the game.

Olawale speaking in a chat with www.brila.net said Nigeria is too good a country in the game on the continent to consider such uninformed decision and even isn’t bad a side at the world stage. He said if the world cup outing is the reason for opting out, it’s actually due to lack of quality preparation which hasn’t come from the NFF.

“I don’t think suspending Beach soccer is the answer for now, I don’t think so. If you look at our position in Africa and the world, if you’re talking about Africa we’re the second best in Africa and talking about the world cup for Nigeria it is lack of preparation that’s why we fumble in the world cup. They can start the league, I don’t think it will disturb the national team but if they decide that this is what they want, they have the final say.”