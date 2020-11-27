Olanrewaju scores in Consecutive Games for Sivasspor in the Europa League

Sivasspor came from behind twice to snatch a dramatic 3-2 victory away to Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday and Kayode Olanrewaju continued his fine scoring form in the competition.

Olanrewaju avoided two defenders inside the box, allowing himself enough space to turn in a fine header into the far post from a pinpoint cross.

The Striker registered his fourth goal of the campaign in as many games, tying a record set in 2012-13 by Victor Moses as the only Nigerians to score in consecutive games in a season.

He has scored a goal each in the four group games played so far in the group stages and Sivasspor are third on the table.

The 27 year-old has however not scored in the league for the club in the Super Lig. The Attacker has made five appearances in the season.