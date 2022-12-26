Olanare Super Lig Promotion with Erzurumspor Takes a Hit

Aaron Olanare defends against a Boluspor player. Photo | Facebook (Boluspor)

Erzurumspor’s recent winning form took a hit as they fell 3-1 away against Boluspor in a Turkey 1. Lig match on Sunday.

The visitors drew first blood, Eren Tozlu scored from the penalty spot, but Boluspor responded just before the break, deep in stoppage time.

In the second half, it was all about Boluspor and they sent the home crowd at the Bolu Atatürk Stadyumu celebrating with goals in the 78th and 89th minutes to turn the game around.

Aaron Olanare got 90 minutes for Erzurumspor, in his 16th appearance, but failed to find the back of the net.

Olanare who already has 4 goals and 2 assists, however did pick up a yellow card – his seventh of the campaign.

 

Olawoyin wins with Keciorengucu

 

In another game, in Turkey’s second tier, Keciorengucu with Ibrahim Olawoyin edged Eyupspor 2-1.

Olawoyin played the entire game, while the Opposition had two Nigerians in their ranks – Francis Ezeh and Emeka Eze.

Ezeh and Eze both started the game, but were replaced in the 46th and 74th minutes respectively.

