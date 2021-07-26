Olanare makes BB Erzurum debut in pre-season defeat to Konyaspor

Samuel Olanare had a feel of action with his BB Erzurum teammates on Sunday in a pre-season against fellow Turkish Super lig side Konyaspor.

Olanare joined the club in this summer transfer Nigeria and was quickly thrown into the fray.

The former CSKA Moscow man, however, did not register a goal and his side lost 2-1 at the home, the Kazım Karabekir Stadium.

Konyaspor scored two quick first half goals, the first in the opening nine minutes through Amir Hadziahmetovic before Amar Rahmanovic’s header from a set piece in the 22nd minute double their lead.

The hosts halved the deficit, Oltan Karakullukçu the goal scorer, but the fight-back was short lived and the visitors wrapped up the win.