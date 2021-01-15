Oladapo defends Kayode after error gifts Heartland victory against Enyimba

Austin Oladapo has jumped to the defence of Enyimba teammate Olufemi Kayode after the goalkeeper’s error in the defeat to Heartland FC.

Enyimba suffered a surprise 2 – 0 defeat to Heartland in the Oriental Derby; the side’s first loss this season.

Kayode’s error allowed Kenneth Ukwugbado score the opening goal for Heartland, who themselves have suffered three consecutive defeats prior to the match.

Speaking to the club’s media ahead of the weekend meeting with Kano Pillars, Oladapo said the experience goalkeeper still had backing of the team.

“Mistakes are part of football. You can’t begin to persecute the goalkeeper because he made a mistake.

“He is an experienced goalkeeper that has saved us on several occasions before, so we still believe in him,” he said.