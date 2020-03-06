Oladapo Confident Enyimba can Still Reach Confederation Cup Semis

Enyimba FC midfielder Austine Oladapo is optimistic the side can still qualify for the semi final of the CAF Confederation Cup in spite of the 1-1 home draw against Horoya AC in Aba.

Oladapo’s opener was cancelled by the Guineans during the first leg of the encounter in Aba township stadium last Sunday.

The results has now left the Phone Elephants needing a win or a score draw to stand a chance of reaching the the last four of the second African football elites tournament.

In a chat with footballlive ahead of the return leg in Conakry, Oladapo said the team has been in such position before and they pull through, which is something they hoping to repeat.

“We know is not going to be an easy game, but we are confident about our chances in the second leg.”

“We are good in away games and the results are there for people to see , so there is no cause for alarm, Nigeria should be expecting a very good result from us God grace,” said Oladapo.

Meanwhile, Oladapo is in fine goalscoring form this term, with eight goals from midfield for the two-time CAF Champions league winners.