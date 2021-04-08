Oladapo Confident Enyimba can Repeat History

A domestic League and continental title double is the prime objective for Enyimba this season, Midfielder Austin Oladapo has told FL.

Enyimba remain a top contender for the NPFL title this season. Sitting 6 points behind league leaders Kwara United, but with a convenient four games in hand.

Fatai Osho’s men can close the gap and launch a realistic bid for a record extending 9th league crown.

They are also in contention for a place in the first knockout round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

A run to the finals and eventually lifting the coveted silverware isn’t a far-fetched dream.

In 2003 when Enyimba were crowned continental champions, the team also picked up the League title.

Oladapo analyzed the team’s chances of hitting gold on two fronts this season, it is realistic, he claims.

“The continental is really slowing us down and giving us a lot of outstanding matches in the NPFL, making us look like we’re not doing anything,” the Midfielder told FL.

“We have a lot of matches to play to meet up. Kwara United on their own part are doing very well for now, but I know when we come back to the NPFL, we’ll probably be on top of the table.

“Our matches are winnable games and we will be on top as long as we win.”

ENYIMBA GUNNING FOR A DOMESTIC AND CONFEDERATION CUP DOUBLE

“Anybody playing in this tournament dreams of winning it and it has been our aim, our target since day one,” Oladapo said.

“We’ve always aimed to win the NPFL and the Confederation Cup, but for now the stage is still very wide open. We don’t want to dwell on it, but we’ll take it one game at a time.”