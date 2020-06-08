Olabiran Makes Dynamo Kyiv Debut in 5-1 Win

Nigerian Midfielder Muyiwa ‘Benito’ Olabiran made is debut for Ukrainian league giants, FC Dynamo Kyiv in Sunday’s league game against Oleksandria.

Olabiran, 21, joined the 15-time Ukraine league champions last summer, but did not make any competitive appearance for the club.

However, he sat on the bench in last weekend game against champions Shakhtar Donetsk.

He was introduced in the 85th minute as Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko’s side defeated Oleksandria 5-1 on Sunday afternoon.

After making his debut, Olabiran will be hoping for more action when his team take on third placed Zorya next weekend.