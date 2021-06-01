Ola Aina’s “Sweet Strike” vs West Brom nominated for PL Goal of the Season

Ola Aina couldn’t help Fulham survive the drop last season in the Premier League but the defender left his mark in what was an exciting loan spell with the Cottagers and he could end up with a season’s award to crown it all.

The Premier League published the list of nominees for various awards in the 2020-21 PL season and Aina was named in one category.

Along with Eight other players, the Left back is in contention for the PL goal of the season. Aina made 31 appearances last season and scored two goals, his first in the 2-0 win over West Brom.

That goal was voted goal of the month in November and has earned him a spot as a nominee in the season’s ending award category.

He will compete alongside Egypt and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah among others.

The Full List:

James Maddison, Manuel Lanzini, Ola Aina, Sébastien Haller, Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes, Erik Lamela, Jesse Lingard and Edison Cavani.