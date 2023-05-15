Players AbroadWorld Football Ola Aina Set For Torino Exit By Joseph Obisesan - May 15, 2023 0 68 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp LECCE, ITALY - MARCH 12: Gabriel Strefezza of Lecce competes for the ball with Ola Aina of Torino during the Serie A match between US Lecce and Torino FC at Stadio Via del Mare on March 12, 2023 in Lecce, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images) Ola Aina will leave Serie A sideTorino this summer on a free transfer. The former Chelsea defender has notified Torino that he will not be renewing his contract, which is set to expire next month, according to Calciomercato. Since his loan from Premier League powerhouse Chelsea in 2018, Aina has played a significant role for Torino. The 26 year-old’s injuries this season has kept him out for an extended period, and has seen him appear in only 16 matches for the Turin club in all competitions. It is reported that several PL teams, including West Ham United, Fulham, and Crystal Palace, have been linked with the versatile defender.