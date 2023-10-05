AFCON 2019Players Abroad Ola Aina Voted Nottingham Forest’s Best Player By Joseph Obisesan - October 5, 2023 0 50 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Ola Aina during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest at Etihad Stadium. (Photo by Ritchie Sumpter/Nottingham Forest FC via Getty Images) Nigerian defender Ola Aina has been voted as Nottingham Forest’s best player for the month of September. This honor comes after Aina made a significant impact at the club since joining in the summer. Capable of playing on either side of the defense, Aina has impressed supporters and received 40% of the votes for the award. This recognition follows Taiwo Awoniyi’s August win of the same award.