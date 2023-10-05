Ola Aina Voted Nottingham Forest’s Best Player

Joseph Obisesan
Ola Aina
Ola Aina during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest at Etihad Stadium. (Photo by Ritchie Sumpter/Nottingham Forest FC via Getty Images)

Nigerian defender Ola Aina has been voted as Nottingham Forest’s best player for the month of September.

This honor comes after Aina made a significant impact at the club since joining in the summer.

 

Capable of playing on either side of the defense, Aina has impressed supporters and received 40% of the votes for the award.

This recognition follows Taiwo Awoniyi’s August win of the same award.

