Ola Aina Spills the Beans on Relationship with Alex Iwobi

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina says he shares a strong bond with national teammate Alex Iwobi,adding that they’ve been friends since childhood.

Aina and Iwobi represented England at under-16, under-17, under-18, and under-19 levels before pledging their international allegiances to Nigeria.

Iwobi played his first game for the Super Eagles in an Afcon qualifier against Egypt in 2016, while Aina made his debut in a World Cup qualifier against Zambia a year later.

While speaking in an Instagram live session, Aina, who has featured 17 times for the Super Eagles insists he has known Iwobi for years having attended the same primary and secondary schools.

The 23-year-old also added that the friendship has seen them create a good chemistry on the field of play.

“When I moved closer to East London, Essex that’s where I met Alex, thirty seconds I could walk to his house.”

“We were in the same primary and secondary school, we have the same set of friends. Alex has been in my life for the majority, that’s how we started.”

“On the pitch, outside of the pitch the connection is there and it’s good for our football, I like to play alongside Alex. He understands how I play, I understand how he plays, so it’s good.”